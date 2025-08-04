Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homers, steals base
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base during Sunday's 5-4 win over Texas.
The performance marked Rodriguez's fourth time logging a home run and a stolen base in 19 games. The outfielder's long ball was his 20th of the year, and he now has 21 steals. Rodriguez is one of four players with at least 20 homers and steals, joining Jose Ramirez, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Randy Arozarena in the elite group. Rodriguez is slashing .252/.308/.435 in 2025.
