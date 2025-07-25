Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 win against the Angels.

The center fielder singled and stole a base during the opening frame and then started the scoring for Seattle with a solo shot in the fifth inning. It's the first extra-base hit since the All-Star break for Rodriguez, who has gone 8-for-28 (.286 average) with two RBI, three runs, three stolen bases and 11 strikeouts in seven games since the break.