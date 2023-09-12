Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Angels.
Rodriguez became the second player to join the 30-30 club this season, with his 10th-inning blast allowing him to join Atlanta's Ronald Acuna in the exclusive group. It's been a power surge that got Rodriguez to this lofty level -- he's homered six times and added nine RBI over his last eight contests. The star outfielder is up to a .287/.342/.504 slash line with 97 RBI, 92 runs scored and 36 stolen bases through 137 contests overall.
