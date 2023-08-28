Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Rodriguez's bat remained blistering hot in the narrow win, with the dynamic outfielder extending his hitting streak to 12 games while leaving the yard for the second straight game and fourth time in the last nine contests overall. Rodriguez's homer with Josh Rojas aboard in the third inning extended the Mariners' lead to 3-0 at the time and pushed his RBI total for August to an astounding 27 over 22 games while also helping bump his OPS to an impressive 1.176.