Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Rodriguez snapped a three-game hitless skid with his fourth-inning blast, one game after a four-strikeout performance. The outfielder is batting a modest .250 over 26 games in September, but he's swatted eight of his 32 homers on the year during that span. Rodriguez is at a .280/.339/.493 slash line with 103 RBI, 102 runs scored, 37 stolen bases, 37 doubles and two triples through 152 contests overall.