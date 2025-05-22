Rodriguez was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners said that any update would not come until after Thursday's game, so there is no indication as to why Rodriguez was scratched.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Drills grand slam•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Pops homer in Monday's loss•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Clubs sixth homer•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homers in blowout win•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Getting first day off•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Fills box score in loss•