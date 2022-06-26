Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez is now 7-for-21 (.333) with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored in his last five games. He went yard off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval in the first inning Saturday. Rodriguez has maintained a .270 batting average with a .782 OPS, 11 long balls, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored and 19 stolen bases across 300 plate appearances. The 21-year-old should remain a solid fantasy outfielder while typically hitting somewhere between first and third in the order and contributing across all of the standard roto categories.