Mariners manager Scott Servais said that he expects Rodriguez (hand) to play in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

According to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM, Rodriguez will take some swings in the batting cage and possibly on the back fields of camp Wednesday as he continues to ramp back up following a bout with left hand inflammation. Rodriguez was also able to play catch in the outfield Tuesday, so wearing a glove on the injured hand apparently isn't too bothersome for the 23-year-old.