Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle on Thursday that he's optimistic Rodriguez (foot) would return to the lineup this weekend versus the Mets, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez has missed each of the last two games with a nerve issue in his left foot and had been set to have the foot further examined. The team doesn't seem to have any concern that it could be a nagging issue, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect to be without the star outfielder much longer. Rodriguez finished August with a 1.198 OPS and seven home runs.