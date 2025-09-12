Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Rodriguez was on the front end of a double-steal with one out in the 10th inning, but the Mariners left him stranded on third base. This was his fourth multi-hit effort over his last six games, and he's now hitting .273 (12-for-44) with 11 RBI over 10 contests in September. The outfielder is up to a .267/.317/.474 slash line with 30 home runs, 26 steals, 89 RBI, 95 runs scored, 27 doubles and four triples over 146 contests. A productive end of the year on the basepaths would help him secure his second 30-30 campaign in four MLB seasons, but he would need to pick up the pace, as he has just six steals over his last 37 contests.