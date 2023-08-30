Mariners manager Scott Servais said that Rodriguez (foot) is not part of the initial lineup he wrote up for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, but that could change leading up to the game's 4:10 p.m. ET start time, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 3-1 loss due to a nerve issue in his left foot, but he's feeling better after treatment and could be added to the lineup Wednesday if he shows Servais he's ready during a pregame warmup. The Mariners have an off day Thursday, so they could give Rodriguez some extra rest and bring him back for Friday's series opener with the Mets.