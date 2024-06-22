Rodriguez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Rodriguez will be in the dugout Saturday for what is a scheduled off-day for the 23-year-old outfielder, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. For the month of June, Rodriguez is slashing .260/.325/.397 with 12 runs, three home runs and eight RBI over 73 at-bats. Dylan Moore, Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley will man the outfield Saturday.
