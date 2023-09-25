Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Rodriguez played the role of table setter in the narrow loss, coming home on both Jarred Kelenic's fielder's choice in the sixth and Teoscar Hernandez's RBI single in the seventh. Rodriguez's multi-hit effort was his first since Sept. 15 but eighth overall this month, and his two trips across the plate Sunday pushed his season run total to an even 100.