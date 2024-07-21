Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.
Rodriguez was responsible for the only runs of the game for the struggling Mariners, lifting a 382-foot shot to left in the sixth with Victor Robles aboard. The homer was Rodriguez's 11th of the season and fourth since July 4. It also serves as his only hit of the second half thus far across eight plate appearances, after he went into the All-Star break hitting a blistering .591 over his final six games.
