Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez knocked in a run with a two-bagger in both the third and fourth innings. He did enough early on to earn some rest in the blowout win, with Victor Robles entering as a pinch hitter in the fifth. Rodriguez has gone 14-for-37 (.378) with nine RBI, seven extra-base hits and three steals over his last nine games. For the season, he's gone 27-for-33 on steals while adding a .269/.321/.478 slash line, 30 home runs, 91 RBI, 99 runs scored, 30 doubles and four triples across 149 contests.