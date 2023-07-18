Rodriguez is 3-for-17 with one RBI, three walks and one run in the four games he's played since the All-Star break.

The outfielder's relatively quiet start to the second half of the season includes five strikeouts and zero extra-base hits. Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in the Mariners' return to play Friday versus the Tigers, but he's gone 1-for-12 in the three subsequent contests. Rodriguez's current .248 average and .404 slugging percentage trail his 2022 rookie-season figures by 36 and 35 points, respectively; however, his expected figures of .266 and .439 in those categories -- not to mention the slight year-over-year improvement his 7.5 percent walk rate and 25.6 percent strikeout rate represent -- suggest the 22-year-old's regression isn't as pronounced as what might appear on the surface.