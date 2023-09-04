Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against the Reds.

Rodriguez got Seattle on the board in the fourth inning with a solo blast off Daniel Duarte. With the home run, Rodriguez became the first player in MLB history to log 25 homers and 25 steals in his first two seasons. In 29 games since the start of August, Rodriguez is batting .398 (49-for-123) with eight longballs and 12 stolen bases. Overall, he's slashing .284/.342/.485 with 89 RBI, 84 runs scored and 36 steals across 602 plate appearances this season.