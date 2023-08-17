Rodriguez went 4-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Rodriguez has logged seven multi-hit efforts over 14 games in August, though this was his first four-hit game of the campaign. For the month, he's batting a stellar .328 (21-for-64) with nine extra-base hits and 16 RBI. The outfielder has also picked up six steals this month, earning him the first 30-steal campaign of his career. Overall, he's added a .261/.323/.437 slash line with 19 home runs, 73 RBI, 71 runs scored, 28 doubles and a triple through 117 contests.