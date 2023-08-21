Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
Rodriguez is hitting a sizzling .465 (33-for-71) since the start of August and was just named AL Player of the Week, but he also has not had a day off since the second half started, so manager Scott Servais decided to give him one Monday. Cade Marlow will man center field in Rodriguez's place.
