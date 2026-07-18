Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Reinstated from injured list

The Mariners reinstated Rodriguez from the 7-day injured list Saturday.

Rodriguez (concussion) is back from his brief absence on the 7-day IL, which began July 3. The 25-year-old adds a much-needed bat to Seattle's lineup, as he has slashed .259/.323/.424 with 14 homers and 40 RBI in 378 plate appearances this season. In order to make room for Rodriguez on the active roster, Seattle designated Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment. Rodriguez is in Saturday's lineup, batting second and acting as the designated hitter for Seattle.