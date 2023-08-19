Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two steals in Friday's win over the Astros.

Rodriguez has 13 hits, two homers, eight RBI and four steals in 17 at-bats over his last three games. In 32 games since the All-Star break, Rodriguez has lifted his average from .249 to .274. The 22-year-old superstar now has 21 home runs, 79 RBI, 73 runs scored and 32 stolen bases on the season.