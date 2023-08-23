Rodriguez (illness) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Rodriguez hasn't played the previous two days while battling an illness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Wednesday as the Mariners try to complete a sweep and capture their ninth straight victory. J-Rod enters play Wednesday having gone an absurd 18-for-27 at the dish over his last five games.
