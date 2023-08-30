Rodriguez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against Oakland for an undisclosed reason, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners didn't say why Rodriguez was taken out of Tuesday's lineup, but an explanation should come in the near future. In the meantime, Cade Marlowe will take Rodriguez's place in center field and bat eighth.
