Rodriguez is undergoing precautionary X-rays after taking a pitch off his left hand in Wednesday's win at Oakland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Rodriguez was struck by a Joey Estes fastball in the top of the third inning, but he was able to finish out the game in center field and even connected for his 29th home run of the year in the top of the fifth. There doesn't seem to be much concern.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Joins 30-30 club•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Goes deep yet again•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swats 28th homer•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two more long balls Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Reaches 25-25 threshold•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two hits in return to action•