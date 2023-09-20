Rodriguez is undergoing precautionary X-rays after taking a pitch off his left hand in Wednesday's win at Oakland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez was struck by a Joey Estes fastball in the top of the third inning, but he was able to finish out the game in center field and even connected for his 29th home run of the year in the top of the fifth. There doesn't seem to be much concern.

More News