Rodriguez was hit by a 91.3 mph slider around the elbow area in the sixth inning of Friday night's loss to the Rangers, but he remained in the game after being evaluated, the Associated Press reports.

Rodriguez took the plunking from Rangers starter Dane Dunning and was in clear discomfort immediately thereafter. He was evaluated by both manager Scott Servais and team trainers and determined to be okay, but the star outfielder's bumps and bruises are piling up at an inopportune time of year -- in addition to Friday's hit-by-pitch, Rodriguez also took a ball off his left hand during an at-bat Wednesday against the Athletics and underwent precautionary X-rays.