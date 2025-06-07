Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Shows off speed in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.
Rodriguez has six multi-hit efforts and four steals over his last 11 games, batting .340 (16-for-47) in that span. His triple Friday was his third of the year, matching his career high for three-baggers. The outfielder has added a .248/.316/.416 slash line with 10 home runs, six doubles, 10 steals, 33 RBI and 39 runs scored over 61 contests.
