Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Dodgers.
The Mariners have clinched the division and a first-round bye, so they will give their franchise player a rest day ahead of the postseason. Rodriguez swiped two bags Saturday, reaching 30-30 for the second time in his young career.
