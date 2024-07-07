Rodriguez (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays but could be available as a pinch hitter, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old was removed early in Saturday's contest due to discomfort in his lower right quadricep, though it doesn't appear he's dealing with a serious injury. Rodriguez may be available off the bench, but the Mariners could play it safe and give him a couple days to rest up as the team has a scheduled day off Monday.