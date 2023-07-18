Rodriguez is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus Minnesota.

Rodriguez will take a seat after coming out of the All-Star break a little slow, going going 3-for-14 with no extra-base hits, one RBI, one run scored and five punchouts over four contests. It's reasonable to think he may be dealing with some residual fatigue from the Home Run Derby, so a day off could certainly jumpstart his second half of 2023. The outfielder remains one of the top fantasy options at his position, posting a .248 average with 13 homers, 50 RBI, 53 runs and 22 stolen bases over 91 contests this season. Jarred Kelenic will draw the start in center field while AJ Pollock enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth against the Twins on Tuesday.