Rodriguez, who went 0-for-2 in his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Athletics, noted after the game that he's made slight changes to his stance and swing since last season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez logged only three innings in his first spring appearance, and he won't be back on the field until Tuesday following a team off day Monday. However, the talented outfielder already began displaying some of the subtle modifications he's made since the end of last season, namely reducing a slight crouch he previously went into after a pitcher released the ball and developing what he feels is a more fluid swing that's reminiscent of the one he flashed in his early minor-league days. "I feel like I'm pretty honest into how I feel, into how I do things," Rodriguez said. "And once I feel that something's not working, I feel like I'm always trying to get it better."