Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, four RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-2 victory at Minnesota.

The Seattle center fielder extended his team's lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run, 442-foot long ball off Twins starter Bailey Ober. The homer broke a streak of 23 games without going deep for Rodriguez over which he hit .268 (26-for-97) with six steals, 10 runs scored and only three RBI. The 24-year-old also tallied two additional RBI in the ninth with his 11th double of the season. Rodriguez is slashing .254/.315/.413 with 11 homers, 48 runs scored and 39 RBI across 343 total plate appearances.