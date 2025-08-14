Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Rodriguez tripled and scored the game's first run before sparking a ninth-inning rally for the Mariners with a leadoff single. The 24-year-old has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games, posting five multi-hit efforts with four home runs, nine RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .258/.314/.452 with 23 homers, 65 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 23 steals across 539 plate appearances.