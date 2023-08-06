Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez logged his second straight multi-hit effort, which comes just after he had an 11-game hitting streak snapped. He also avoided striking out for the first time since July 24 in Saturday's victory. The star outfielder is slashing .255/.318/.432 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 67 runs scored, 26 stolen bases and 24 doubles through 108 contests.