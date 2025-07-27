Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Stays hot with homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.
Rodriguez has gone deep four times over his last three games, and this was his fourth straight two-hit effort. The outfielder is up to 18 long balls on the year, and this is the second stretch in July where he's left the yard in three straight games. Rodriguez has added a .258/.316/.436 slash line, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored and 20 stolen bases across 104 contests.
