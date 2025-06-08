default-cbs-image
Rodriguez was helped off the field by athletic trainers after being hit in the ankle by a line drive Saturday against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez attempted to steal third base in the top of the third inning and was hit by a line drive that went 98.1 mph off the bat of Randy Arozarena. He'll likely undergo imaging, which should provide a clearer picture of the severity of the issue.

