Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Suffers apparent ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez was helped off the field by athletic trainers after being hit in the ankle by a line drive Saturday against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez attempted to steal third base in the top of the third inning and was hit by a line drive that went 98.1 mph off the bat of Randy Arozarena. He'll likely undergo imaging, which should provide a clearer picture of the severity of the issue.
