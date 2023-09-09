Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss against the Rays.

Rodriguez led off the third inning with a 379-foot homer off Taj Bradley. The former Rookie of the Year continued his torrid second-half pace, notching his 15th home run since the All-Star break. He has also hit .342 with 14 steals and 44 RBI over 219 plate appearances during that span.