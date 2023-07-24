Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Rodriguez inched to within two steals of the 25 he recorded as a rookie a year ago when he took second base in the seventh inning. The pilfer was the outfielder's first since July 9, but he's still stuck in a post-All-Star-break malaise that includes a .188 average, .281 slugging percentage and 33.3 percent strikeout rate over 39 second-half plate appearances.