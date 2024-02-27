Rodriguez (hand) will take flips in the batting cage Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Rodriguez is considered day-to-day while dealing with some inflammation in the top of his left hand. The hope is that he will be ready to return to game action before the end of this week, but the Mariners won't push him this early in spring training.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Day-to-day with hand inflammation•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Knocks 32nd homer•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: On base three times Sunday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Shakes off pitch to elbow•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sent for X-rays on hand•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Joins 30-30 club•