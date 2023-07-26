Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Twins.

Rodriguez now has three homers in his last two contests while extending his hit streak to five games -- he's gone 8-for-21 (.381) over that span, boosting his OPS to .861 in July. The 22-year-old Rodriguez is starting to round into form after an inconsistent first half. He's now slashing .250/.315/.427 with 17 homers, 60 runs scored, 55 RBI and 23 steals through 451 plate appearances this season.