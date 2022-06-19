Rodriguez went 3-for-9 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Angels.

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com recently reported J.P. Crawford would get a look as the leadoff hitter, but it was Rodriguez who batted atop the order in both games Saturday against a pair of southpaws (Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez). It's too soon to tell if that adjustment will stick, but it makes sense for the righty-hitting Rodriguez to move up the order, especially given his speed. The rookie outfielder is up to 18 steals after his theft in the matinee contest, though he now shares the major-league lead with the Marlins' Jon Berti. Rodriguez is slashing .269/.331/.426 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 30 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple through 66 contests.