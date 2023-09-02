Rodriguez (foot) went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Rodriguez was back in the lineup and starting in center field after missing Tuesday's and Wednesday's games against the Athletics with nerve irritation in his foot. The brief down time didn't do anything to cool off the outfielder's scalding hot bat, as he produced the only multi-hit effort of the night for Seattle and his 14th such tally in the last 23 games overall. Rodriguez pushed his average and OPS to .288 and .831, respectively, with Friday's production, the highest either of those figures have been since April 8.