Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.

Rodriguez launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning and an opposite-field solo shot in the seventh. The sophomore superstar has been on a tear since July 25, hitting .391 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 31 runs and 13 steals across 156 at-bats to raise his season-long batting average from .246 to .285 during the 36-game stretch.