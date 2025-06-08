Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: X-rays clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Rodriguez's ankle came back clean, and he is currently considered day-to-day, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez suffered a bruise on his ankle and toward the top of his foot when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Randy Arozarena. The team is hopeful that Rodriguez will avoid a stint on the injured list, but his status will become clearer Sunday.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Suffers apparent ankle injury•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Shows off speed in loss•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in loss•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Returns to Seattle lineup•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with back tightness•