X-rays on Rodriguez's ankle came back clean, and he is currently considered day-to-day, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez suffered a bruise on his ankle and toward the top of his foot when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Randy Arozarena. The team is hopeful that Rodriguez will avoid a stint on the injured list, but his status will become clearer Sunday.

