Upton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Upton was cut by the Angels shortly before Opening Day and joined the Mariners on a major-league deal May 21, and he's spent the past few weeks getting up to speed with Tacoma. The 35-year-old had a .200/.288/.378 slash line in 12 games at Triple-A, though he's hit better of late, going 5-for-12 with a double, two RBI and four runs over his last four contests. Upton should split playing time in right field with Taylor Trammell, who has an .812 OPS in 21 games this year.