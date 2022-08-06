site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Padlo was designated for assignment on Friday.
The 26-year-old infielder is a career .143 hitter with a 47.4 K% in 38 plate appearances. Padlo hit .215/.314/.326 in 37 games at Triple-A this year.
