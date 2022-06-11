site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Snagged by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
Jun 11, 2022
2:55 pm ET
1 min read
Padlo was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Saturday.
Padlo was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, and it did not take him long to find a new home. Seattle's infield is fairly crowded, so it remains to be seen what role Padlo will fill for the Mariners.
