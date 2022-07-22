Lewis (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
As expected, Lewis was activated from the IL on Friday and he'll be back with the Mariners active roster for the first time since late May. In limited action this season, the outfielder has gone 4-for-15 with two homers, three RBI and three runs over four contests. Justin Upton elected free agency after he was optioned from the big-league roster Friday, clearing a spot for Lewis on the active roster.
