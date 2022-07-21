Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed that Lewis (concussion) is on track to return from the 7-day injured list for Friday's series opener with the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Unless Lewis suffers a setback in his recovery from the concussion in the next 24 hours, he looks like he'll be ready to play for the big club for the first time since late May. Before the All-Star break, Lewis wrapped up a 10-game rehab assignment between Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett, during which he slashed .261/.400/.913 with five home runs and six walks against six strikeouts. Upon returning from the IL, Lewis could take on a near-everyday role in right field, where utility men Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore have been picking up most of the reps of late.