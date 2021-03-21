Lewis is 5-for-11 with three doubles, a home run, three RBI, a walk and three runs across his last three Cactus League games, pushing his spring average to .303 (10-for-33).

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Lewis was already drawing accolades from manager Scott Servais after the first game Thursday, with the Mariners' skipper noting the slugging outfielder had "looked as good as he has all spring" in that contest. Lewis subsequently continued his hot hitting the next two days, supporting the notion the 25-year-old may have his timing at the plate close to regular-season form at this point.