Lewis (knee) was activated off the injured list Tuesday and will bat seventh and serve as the designated hitter against Oakland, Larry Stone of the Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners brought Lewis along cautiously as he finished his recovery from knee surgery, a procedure he underwent in June of last year, but he's ready to go after hitting .314/.415/.629 with three homers in 10 rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Expect him to appear frequently as the designated hitter early on to protect his health, though he could eventually find most of his work in an outfield corner, as Jesse Winker doesn't offer much on the defensive side.